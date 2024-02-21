Gallery at the VAULT Open Wall

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our new Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great opportunity for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists.

The next show’s theme is “Thoughts of Spring,” which will be on display from March 13 – May 15. You can bring in two works if they are 18 inches by 20 inches or smaller, or one if it is larger. Sculpture, pottery, etc., are appreciated just as much as wall art. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages. Wire on the back of wall art is needed for our hanging system. The time to bring in your creation is Wednesday, March 6, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Thursday, March 7, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday, March 8, from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; or Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The gallery is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is ADA accessible.