Gallery at the VAULT Open Wall Show

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our non-juried Open Wall Show. There is no fee. The theme for our next show is “Resilience.” This is a great opportunity for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists.

Please bring work that is framed and wired for hanging and acceptable for viewing by all ages. You can bring in two works if they are 18-by-20 inches or smaller, or one if it is larger. Sculpture, jewelry, pottery, and fiber art are welcome along with paintings and photography. Please bring in your work Wednesday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will run from March 10 to May 5.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org. We are handicap accessible.