Gallery at the VAULT inviting all local artists

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great way for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists.

The next show’s theme is “A Festival of Color.” You can bring in two works if they are 18 inches by 20 inches or smaller, or one work if it is larger. Sculpture, pottery, etc., are appreciated just as much as wall art. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages.

The time to bring your creations in is Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., or Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The show will be on display from Oct. 19 through Dec. 28.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street,

Springfield, Vt. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Contact: 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit the web page at www.galleryvault.org or on Facebook.