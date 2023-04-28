Gallery at the VAULT calls for submissions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Local artists are invited to show their work at Gallery at the VAULT in their Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great opportunity for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists. The next show’s theme is “On The Wild Side.” Artists may bring in two works if they are 18 inches by 20 inches or smaller, or one work if it is larger. Sculpture, pottery, etc. are appreciated just as much as wall art. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages.

Artists may bring their creations in on Wednesday, May 10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday, May 12, 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; or Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The show will be on display from May 17 to July 12.

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111. The gallery is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, Vt., and is open Wednesdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Gallery at the VAULT is online at www.galleryvault.org, or on Facebook.