Gallery at the VAULT calls for local artists

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great opportunity for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists. The next show’s theme is, “Just For The Fun Of It.” You can bring in two works if they are 18-inch by 20-inch or smaller, or one if it is larger. Sculpture, pottery, etc. are appreciated just as much as wall art. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages.

Please bring in your creations on Wednesday, May 11 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, May 13 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., or on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The show will be on display from May 18 through July 13.

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St.,

Springfield, Vt. at 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our web page at www.galleryvault.org, or on Meta. Handicap accessible.