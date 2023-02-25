Furbearers of Vermont

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Library, join Chris Bernier, wildlife biologist with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, for a presentation on furbearers and furbearer management in Vermont. Animals referred to as furbearers in the state include the bobcat, coyote, beaver, fisher, gray and red fox, short and long-tailed weasel, American marten, mink, muskrat, opossum, raccoon, river otter, and striped skunk. The program is co-sponsored by the Rockingham Free Public Library and the Westminster Conservation Commission. The presentation will cover the state’s roles and responsibilities regarding furbearer populations, their varied habitats, welfare, restoration projects, and successes, followed by a Q & A session.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.