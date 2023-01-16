Free Up-cycled Seed Jar Class

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Looking for a way to up-cycle a pasta sauce jar, old Mason jar, or some other glass container? Create a gift-able birdseed jar at Gallery at the VAULT with long time Open Wall artist Gloria Dufield on Friday, Feb. 3 from noon to 1 p.m. with a snow date of Feb. 10.

This free one hour class is geared for the senior community. Bring one clean glass jar and if you have scrap fabric or ribbon bring that as well. We will be using the scraps to create a messy bow. You will leave the class with a wonderful gift filled with birdseed. Once the seed is used the container can be repurposed to store trinkets or a treasured photo.

Attendees must bring their own clean up-cycled jar with cover. All other supplies and birdseed will be provided. Class size is limited to 6 and masks will be required. The Gallery is donating the space for the class and although no fee is required, any donations to VAULT would be appreciated. Additional classes may follow dependent on the attendance of this first class.

Please sign up by Feb. 1 so we can prepare.

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street, Springfield. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact: 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net or visit our web page:

www.galleryvault.org.