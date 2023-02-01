Free teen arts night at MSA

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Outburst Arts, a free monthly teen arts night at Main Street Arts, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7-9 p.m. Area teens are invited to make art, do crafts, listen to music, eat snacks, and spend time with friends.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Main Street Arts on this project,” said Sam Howard of the Rockingham Free Public Library (RFPL). “As the youth services librarian at RFPL, one of my goals is to create welcoming spaces where youth can express themselves and make connections. Main Street Arts approached me with the same goal, so we’re working together. Outburst Arts is designed to be a youth-led place where teens can make art, launch creative projects, or just hang out.”

Outburst Arts will take place from 7-9 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month through the end of the school year. In addition to Feb. 11, the program will meet on March 11, April 8, May 13, and June 10.

Main Street Arts is located at 35 Main Street in Saxtons River, Vt. Main Street Arts has a ramp, elevator, and accessible bathrooms. Face masks are strongly encouraged at this event.