Free Self Expression at Canal Street Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents Free Self Expression on Bellows Falls Third Fridays, every month, from 5-8 p.m. Beginning on Dec. 20, the public is invited to celebrate open and accepting community by sharing performance, music, reading, speaking, dancing, and take-home art and writing. Everyone is welcome to join in, to add what they will, when they will, throughout the evening of unconditional and free-spirited creative revelry. All gallery events are free and open to the public, for wheelchair accessibility call 802-289-0104.

Since 2017, Canal Street Art Gallery’s mission has been to provide an open space where all creative voices may be heard. Director Mike Noyes believes that, as a cultural institution, the gallery has a responsibility to its community. “Art galleries have a unique place in modern culture. They can be gathering places, safe havens. Places where being different and standing out can be welcomed and encouraged. New ideas as well as old favorites can be given a voice, and the audience can become participators by taking it, leaving it, or adding to it. Free Self Expression on Bellows Falls Third Fridays celebrates creativity and critical thinking in everyday life, with every person throughout every culture. Even under the most dire of circumstances, the arts endure. Now find your self expression, and use it freely.”

The guidelines for Free Self Expression on Bellows Falls Third Fridays are “carry in, carry out,” and “please respect your fellow humans.” Those wishing to share performance, music, reading, or speaking are asked to take turns. Those who are offering take home art and writing are asked to add their creations to the provided shelves and pedestals. Canal Street Art Gallery also holds receptions on Third Fridays for artists who are opening solo shows.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt, and is open Tuesday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and the third Friday of every month, until 8 p.m. For more information about Free Self Expression on Bellows Falls Third Fridays, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.