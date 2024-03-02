Free cartoon workshops in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you want to try your hand at drawing cartoons, or expand your ideas and skills? Gallery at the VAULT has the perfect opportunity for you. On March 22, from 1-3 p.m., E.B. Sciales will lead a workshop at the Springfield Library especially for students around middle school age – there is no school in Springfield that day; children’s librarian Jeni Clary is planning some fun activities for younger students at the same time.

Then, Sciales will move across the street to Gallery at the VAULT for a second workshop for teens and adults, from 4-6 p.m. Elizabeth Sciales is a graduate of the Center for Cartoon Studies, and now lives in Montreal. Thank you to Claremont Savings Bank for helping VAULT fund these two workshops. Reserve your spot at www.galleryvault.org/workshops. Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.