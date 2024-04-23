Folk performances in Grafton

GRAFTON, Vt. – John Lomax III, of America’s multigeneration folk music family, brings his Lomax On Lomax presentation to Vermont for his New England debut on Saturday, May 4.

Prodigiously talented fiddle legend John Specker and his gifted daughters Ida Mae and Lila (The Speckers) will open the show at the Brick meeting House, 2 Main Street in Grafton, Vt.

Local resident George Alexander is promoting this one-of-a-kind event.

Alexander says, “Growing up, some of the favorite songs in my grammar school songbook were ‘Home on the Range,’ ‘Red River Valley,’ and ‘Streets of Laredo.’ I was amazed to meet the Lomax family after moving to Houston, Texas, and learning that their efforts had preserved those folk songs for us. Bringing this show to my new home town of Grafton is a real joy.”

The Speckers and their triple-fiddle performance will kick off the proceedings on Saturday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m., with Lomax following after a brief intermission.

Tickets will be available at the door on the evening of the performance.