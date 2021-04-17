FOLA to reopen the Heald Auditorium with silent movie “The Freshman”

LUDLOW, Vt. – After discussing the options with Municipal Manager Scott Murphy, FOLA hopes to reopen the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. with its annual Silent Movie Festival, featuring the comedic eloquence of Harold Lloyd in the comedy classic, “The Freshman.”

According to Scott Stearns, FOLA’s program director, “This will be a wonderful chance for area folks to enjoy the great comedy of Harold Lloyd along with the incomparable musical background created by Jeff Rapsis.” He added that FOLA will be restarting its movie and musical schedule at that time with events planned through the end of the year.

FOLA has already made arrangements with Susan Haefner and Lisa Brigantino for a live musical concert in the auditorium Saturday, Nov. 13.

Stearns indicated that FOLA would be releasing its movie schedule for the September through December period shortly.

As indicated by Murphy in his discussions with FOLA, all of these plans are subject to both the future developments associated with the Covid-19 virus as well as plans initiated by Gov. Scott.