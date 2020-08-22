FOLA restarts event programs with Oscar winner “Parasite”

LUDLOW, Vt. – FOLA announced that it will resume its event programs at the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall beginning Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. with the showing of the Oscar-winning movie, “Parasite.”

In making the announcement, FOLA Chairperson Scott Stearns said, “COVID-19 has compelled us to cancel much of our 2020 event calendar. However, after discussions with Ludlow Municipal Manager Scott Murphy, we have been given the green light to restart our auditorium presentations. And what better way to restart than with the Oscar-winning film, ‘Parasite.’”

He indicated that the 2020 schedule will feature:

Sept. 5 – “Parasite”

Sept. 26 – “The Anchorman”

Oct. 10 – “Amazing Grace,” an Aretha Franklin concert

Oct. 24 – “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,” Halloween movie

Nov. 14 – “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles”

Dec. 19 – “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Christmas movie

Dec. 29 – “Apollo 11”

All events, except “Apollo 11,” will start at 7 p.m. and will be free and open to the public; donations are appreciated. “Apollo 11” starts at 5 p.m. and is open to everyone.

In keeping with the Ludlow policy for COVID-19, masks or suitable face coverings are required for these events and social distancing will be observed in the auditorium seating.

For more information, call 802-228-3238.