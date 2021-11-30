FOLA releases schedule for coming 2022 season

LUDLOW, Vt. – At its recent meeting, FOLA approved an event schedule for the coming 2022 season, which will consist of 14 movies, two public forums, and a Metropolitan Opera.

Among the movies scheduled for 2022 are a documentary on the Apollo 11 flight to the moon, a three-film series of comedian and actor Robin Williams’ great films, a silent movie of director Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Lodger” featuring Jeff Rapsis’ musical background, and a Harry Potter film for the Christmas season.

Since 2022 is an election year, FOLA will sponsor two public forums dealing with the primary election, which should be interesting given the open U.S. Senate and House seats, plus a general election candidate forum.

As a first for FOLA and the Ludlow area, plans have been made to show a comic opera, “The Merry Widow,” featuring the great soprano, Renee Fleming. As FOLA Chairperson Ralph Pace, noted, “This is an opera you’ll leave whistling some of its great tunes or simply wonder ‘Why haven’t I seen this before?’”

According to Program Director Scott Stearns, other events may be added during the season.

All of these events will continue to be free and open to everyone. FOLA will continue to observe the Ludlow town policies concerning Covid-19. Currently, that policy calls for masks required for unvaccinated persons and recommended for all others when attending events in the Heald Auditorium of Ludlow Town Hall.

For more information, call 802-228-7239 or go to www.fola.us.