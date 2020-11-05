FOLA presents Steve Martin comedy “Planes, Trains, & Automobiles”

LUDLOW, Vt. – As our Thanksgiving holiday approaches, FOLA will present the classic comedy, “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” in the Heald Auditorium of Ludlow Town Hall Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

“Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” is a 1987 American comedy film written, produced, and directed by John Hughes. It stars Steve Martin as Neal Page, a high-strung marketing executive, and John Candy as Del Griffith, a goodhearted but annoying shower curtain ring salesman. They share a three-day odyssey of misadventures trying to get Neal home to Chicago in time for Thanksgiving with his family.

The adventures, or rather the misadventures, that they encounter cover the kind of experiences that anyone who has had to travel long distances at holiday time may recall. Attempting to go from New York City to Chicago, Neal and Del have their flight diverted to Kansas where they discover no rooms are available. What transpires from that point is a tale of woe, made humorous by the actions of the two great comedians.

It has 91% positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s consensus states: “Thanks to the impeccable chemistry between Steve Martin and John Candy, as well as a deft mix of humor and heart, ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ is a hilarious, heartfelt holiday classic.”

The film is featured in Roger Ebert’s “Great Movies” collection. Ebert wrote that the film “is perfectly cast and soundly constructed, and all else flows naturally. Steve Martin and John Candy don’t play characters; they embody themselves. That’s why the comedy, which begins securely planted in the twin genres of the road movie and the buddy picture, is able to reveal so much heart and truth.”

The movie is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. Water is provided by the United Church of Ludlow. All guests are asked to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distances. Call 802-228-3238 for information.