FOLA presents screening of classical musical “Brigadoon”

LUDLOW, Vt. – While it may not be May, “the mist of May will be in the heather” at the Heald Auditorium of Ludlow Town Hall Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. as FOLA presents the film version of the great musical, “Brigadoon.”

“Brigadoon” is a 1954 MGM musical film based on the 1947 Broadway musical of the same name by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe. The film was directed by Vincente Minnelli and stars Gene Kelly, Van Johnson, and Cyd Charisse.

Americans Tommy Albright and Jeff Douglas, on a hunting vacation in Scotland, discover a quaint and beautiful village, Brigadoon. Strangely, the village is not on any map, and soon Tommy and Jeff find out why: Brigadoon is an enchanted place. It appears once every hundred years for one day, then disappears back into the mists of time, to wake up to its next day a century hence. When Tommy falls in love with Fiona, a girl of the village, he realizes that she can never be part of his life back in America. Can he be part of hers in Brigadoon?

The film features a number of great songs including “Almost Like Being in Love,” “The Heather on the Hill,” “Waiting for My Dearie,” and “I’ll Go Home with Bonnie Jean.” It also features the dancing talents of Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse.

As with all FOLA movies, everyone is welcome and there is no entrance fee; donations are appreciated to offset expenses. Per town policy, masks are recommended for those already vaccinated for Covid-19 and required for those who are unvaccinated. For information, call 802-228-7239 or go to www.fola.us.