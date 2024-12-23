FOLA presents evening of reading with Ellis brothers

LUDLOW, Vt. – To begin the new year, Friends of Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA), in conjunction with the Book Nook, has arranged for an evening of readings and short movie screenings, featuring the Ellis brothers, Asher and Jackson, on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m., in the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall.

The Ellis brothers are both authors. Asher Ellis has published numerous books, including “The Curse of the Pigman,” “The Remedy,” “Cracker Jack,” and “The Therapy.”

One reviewer of “The Curse of the Pigman” noted, “For fans of heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat horror and suspense, ‘Curse of the Pigman’ by Asher Ellis is a gripping read that will keep you on the edge of your seat as you join Jason and his allies in a desperate fight for survival against a cult, cannibals, and an ancient curse in the isolated town of East Valley.”

Jackson Ellis has published “Lords of St. Thomas” and “Black Days.”

One reader of his “Black Days” said, “What a ride. I enjoyed the characters, even a couple that weren’t very likable. The scenery descriptions are wonderful and full of detail. The story is totally bizarre, and the twists turned out to be a lot of fun. It’s certainly going to keep you turning pages…I read it in one go on a plane and the time just zipped by.”

The authors will provide readings of excerpts from their books, along with some short films about them as well. The short films are “Oh, The Guilt,” directed by Shahab Zargari and written by Roudi Boroum and Jackson Ellis; and “Trophy,” directed by William Peters and written by Asher Ellis. Books by the Ellis brothers will be available, and questions from the audience will be discussed.

For additional information, call 802-228-3238.