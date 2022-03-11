FOLA presents, “A Big Hand for the Little Lady”

LUDLOW, Vt. – FOLA will offer a most unusual Western, “A Big Hand for the Little Lady”, in the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

The film concentrates on the five richest men in the territory as they gather in Laredo for their annual high-stakes poker game. The high rollers let nothing get in the way of their yearly showdown. When undertaker Tropp (Charles Bickford) calls for them in his horse-drawn hearse, cattleman Henry Drummond (Jason Robards) forces a postponement of his daughter’s wedding, while lawyer Otto Habershaw (Kevin McCarthy) abandons his closing arguments in a trial, with his client’s life hanging in the balance. They are joined by Wilcox (Robert Middleton) and Buford (John Qualen) in the back room of Sam’s saloon, while the curious gather outside for occasional reports.

The film is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. Water is provided thanks to the folks at the United Church of Ludlow. For information, 802-228-7239 and www.fola.us.