FOLA live performance of “Love Letters”

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., Friends of Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA) will present the play “Love Letters,” at the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall. It will star Linda and George Thomson, who previously performed the production to a standing-room only audience in Rutland.

“Love Letters” is a heartwarming and timeless play that has touched the hearts of audiences around the world for decades. Written by A.R. Gurney, this play is a poignant exploration of love, friendship, and the enduring power of the written word. “Love Letters” tells the story of Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, two lifelong friends whose connection is primarily sustained through letters they write to each other. Through their correspondence, the audience gets an intimate glimpse into their lives, struggles, and the evolving nature of their relationship. This simple yet profound narrative resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds.

The themes explored in “Love Letters” are universal and enduring. Love, friendship, ambition, and the passage of time are topics that resonate with everyone. The play’s ability to touch the audience’s emotions and provoke self-reflection is a testament to its enduring relevance.

In our modern age, where communication has become increasingly digital and fleeting, “Love Letters” serves as a reminder of the beauty and power of the handwritten word. It reminds us of the depth and sincerity that can be conveyed through personal letters, which is something that can be easily forgotten in our fast-paced lives. “Love Letters” is a play that speaks to the heart and soul of its audience. It’s a production that transcends time, and continues to captivate and move people with its beautiful, heartfelt narrative. Whether you’re a seasoned theatergoer, or someone looking for a meaningful and emotional night out, attending a performance of “Love Letters” is an experience you won’t want to miss. So, mark your calendars and embrace the opportunity to be swept away by this enduring and enchanting play.

The play is free and open to everyone. Donations are appreciated, and will be forwarded to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease in honor of Janet Pace, longtime secretary and founding member of FOLA, who recently passed away from Parkinson’s. For information, call 802-855-8883 or visit www.fola.us.