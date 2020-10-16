FOLA features “Abbott & Costello Meets Frankenstein” for Halloween

LUDLOW, Vt. – In order to prepare for the Halloween season, FOLA will screen the classic comedy, “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” in the Heald Auditorium of Ludlow Town Hall Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

In keeping with the tradition of their comedy routines, the film will feature virtually every major horror movie monster, including Dracula, Wolfman, and the Invisible Man in addition to Frankenstein’s monster – all in a hilarious romp of comedic fun as only Abbott and Costello can create.

Portraying freight handlers, Abbott and Costello must deliver a box, oddly shaped like a coffin, to a museum. From that point on, the story introduces Dracula and friends as they attempt to restore a brain into Frankenstein – intending to use Costello’s.

The finale is one that will draw laughs even from those not particularly pleased to view a monster film. Vincent Price makes an uncredited “appearance” to culminate the misadventures that Abbott and Costello endure.

For all the oddball adventures in this comedy, the film has been ranked very highly. In 2001, the United States Library of Congress deemed this film “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry; and in September 2007, Reader’s Digest selected the movie as one of the top 100 funniest films of all time. The film is number 56th on the list of the American Film Institute’s “100 Funniest American Movies.”

The movie is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. United Church of Ludlow will provide water. All guests are asked to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distances. Call 802-228-3238 for information.