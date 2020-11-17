FOLA cancels remaining 2020 movies

LUDLOW, Vt. – With the dramatically increasing rate of Covid-19 in Vermont, coupled with the governor’s new announcement on social gatherings, FOLA has decided to cancel scheduled movies in the Heald Auditorium of Ludlow’s Town Hall for the “foreseeable future.”

In making this announcement, Scott Stearns, FOLA chairman, noted, “After considering Gov. Scott’s strong action regarding social gatherings, and discussing the matter with key town officials as well as FOLA Board members, it is obvious that this is the correct action to take to protect area residents and visitors.”

Stearns indicated that the matter would be periodically reviewed but felt that it would definitely be in effect through the end of January at a minimum.