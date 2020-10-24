FOLA announces 2021 season in Heald Auditorium

LUDLOW, Vt. – FOLA has decided that it is time to think of the future – 2021 to be specific. In an effort to present a diverse and entertaining program, FOLA released its planned 2021 program schedule. According to FOLA Chairman, Scott Stearns, “this schedule is obviously dependent on the basic virus protocol and situation as it develops in the coming year.”

One of the high points of the coming year’s programs will be a live musical concert by Susan Haefner and Lisa Brigantino. The program will also feature two beloved musicals, “Brigadoon” and “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

Among the movies to be screened, FOLA will offer a Robin Williams series. The initial film will be preceded by an introductory discussion of Williams by Rick Winston. The annual silent movie festival will feature “The Freshman,” a comedy starring Harold Lloyd. Perennial favorite Jeff Rapsis will furnish the background music for the silent movie.

As noted by Stearns, this schedule is totally dependent on the Covid-19 protocol that may exist in Ludlow. For additional information, call 802-228-3238 or visit www.fola.us.

FOLA 2021 schedule: