FOLA and CTA to screen ski films

LUDLOW, Vt. – Friends of Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA) will join forces with the Catamount Trail Association (CTA) on Thursday, Feb. 20, to present an evening of skiing films, in the Heald Auditorium of the Ludlow Town Hall, at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will feature a short CTA film, “40 Years on the Trail,” produced by Climb High Productions, followed by the feature film “Variable” by filmmaker Jamie Kennard. There will be a question-and-answer session with Kennard after the screenings.

“Variable” chronicles the 10-year journey of two brothers as they attempt to backcountry ski the Adirondack 46ers – a rugged collection of 46 mountains rising to 4,000 feet and higher – in a quest to become the first to ski all 81 of the classic high peaks of the Catskill and Adirondack Mountains. The duo face an uphill battle skiing to the summits, navigating through complex terrain of ice, rock, and thick trees, and a seesaw of harsh and unpredictable winter conditions.

Physical injury in the mountains, a midnight rescue across thin lake ice, and the tragic loss of a spouse, all test the brothers’ commitment. In an evolving landscape where climate change has the final say on what form winter takes, the two find themselves racing against the clock, and a disappearing snowpack, to finish skiing the last peaks before the decade-long goal melts beneath their skis. A preview of the film may be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=koyJYDwGMJE.

A raffle will also be held before the screening for chances to win prizes from Julbo, Jura Alpine Gear, the CTA, the Boot Pro, The Book Nook, and more. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

Admission to this event is free, but donations will be greatly appreciated to underwrite the costs of this event’s presentation. Proceeds go to benefit both FOLA and the CTA. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 802-228-3238 for information, or go to the CTA events page at www.catamounttrail.org/fola-cta-ski-film-night.