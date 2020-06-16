Fletcher Memorial Library summer reading program

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Memorial Youth Library in Ludlow, Vt. is preparing for another summer of fun as it embraces this year’s theme of “Imagine Your Story!” Due to the changing nature of day-to-day life due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer’s program is going to look different than in the past. Unlike previous years, there will be no in-house programming this summer. However, that doesn’t mean that the library won’t be providing fun and educational activities for area children and teens.

Beginning June 22, 2020, families can register for the summer reading program, which will run seven weeks and commence Aug. 7. Registration can be done our website, www.fmlnews.org, or by calling 802-228-3517 and asking for Youth Services. Once your family is registered, come by the library to pick up a starter bag filled with all sorts of surprises. Another change to the program this year is the absence of reading logs. Instead of having to keep track of how many books or minutes read, participants can choose to play “Summer Reading Book Bingo,” win small prizes and be entered into a raffle to win a magical unicorn pool float.

As a member of the summer reading program, each participant is eligible to pick up a weekly enrichment bag. These theme-based and age appropriate bags will contain a variety of things from craft supplies to games, STEM projects, and more. A new bag will be available Monday each week.

To kick off the summer reading program, the library is running a “Story Book Character Hunt.” Members of the summer reading program – and anyone else interested – will receive a special coloring sheet that depicts one of six different story book characters, such as Jack and the Beanstalk or the Little Mermaid. They are asked to color and decorate their sheets and then display them somewhere that they can be easily seen by those walking or driving by. This might be in a window or placed into a plastic bag and attached to a mailbox or porch. Each participant will also receive a checklist and are encourage to try to locate as many of the six different characters as they can. When they have found three or more characters, they may bring their checklist back to the library for a small prize and to be entered into a raffle.

Although this summer at the library may look different, it is sure to be fun. Keep an eye on our Facebook page and website as additional activities may be announced. Please call Youth Services Librarian Sacha Krawczyk with any questions. The summer reading program is made possible by a generous Spark Community Grant provided by the Vermont Community Foundation.