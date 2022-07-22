Fletcher Memorial Library storytelling and giveaway

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Memorial Library has been awarded a 2022 Children’s Literacy Foundation Summer Readers Grant. As a result, all area children age 12 and under and their caregivers are invited to the library on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a storytelling event and book giveaway. The event will be hosted by Vermont resident and author-illustrator John Steven Gurney.

Gurney has illustrated over 150 books and is the author and illustrator of the popular picture book, “Dinosaur Train” and the “Fuzzy Baseball” graphic novel series. The event will be held on the back lawn of the library and all children in attendance will be able to choose two new books to take home. Please contact Youth Services Librarian Sacha Krawczyk at 802-228-3517 with any questions.