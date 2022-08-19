Fletcher Farm School September classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts in Ludlow, Vt. is offering the following classes throughout the rest of August and September:

Sept. 17–18 – Silver Fabrication for Young Artists with Debi Orton – Reg. deadline Sept. 7: Young people love jewelry, and enjoy learning to make it. In this class, we will cover how to make chains, clasps, rings, how to solder silver, and how to set small semi-precious stones. There is plenty of opportunity for individual creative expression and questions. Young artists will leave this class with finished pieces for themselves or to give away as gifts.

Sept. 24–25 – Introduction to Chip Carving with Dennis Wilson – Reg. deadline Sept. 14: This course will introduce students to Chip Carving, a craft in which a knife is used to incise designs created by the removal of small pieces called chips from the wood. Chip carved plates, jewelry and keepsake boxes, trays breadboards, furniture, and others make wonderful personal items and gifts. Some carving experience is helpful but not necessary. After developing chip carving skills, students will be able to go home with a carved disk which can be used as either a coaster or an ornament.