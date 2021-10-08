Fletcher Farm School late October classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is pleased to announce our October classes.

Oct. 16-17: “Printmaking Workshop” with Roger Hyndman. This workshop will explore several different forms of printmaking, including solarplate, relief, found object, and monotype printmaking.

Oct. 16, morning only: “Book Ornaments” with Jean Reed. In a few short hours you will complete a precious miniature book, measuring 2 inches square. Your book will be made with holiday-themed paper and embellished with ribbon and a bead. When you open your book, it turns into a glorious star-shaped ornament.

Oct. 30-31: “Introduction to Silver Fabrication” with Hal Bosco. This course is designed to teach basic methods of handcrafting jewelry from sterling silver.

Oct. 30: “Feather Wool Trees” with Jean Reed. These unique and whimsical trees are made from felted wool, wrapped over wire stems, and are enhanced with winterberries. You will be using 100% felted wool and have a choice of colors.

For more information about these classes, to register, become a member, buy raffle tickets, or to donate, please visit our website at www.fletcherfarm.org or call us at 802-228-8770. We are still in need of volunteers and board members. If you would like to know more, please contact us. Our office schedule is Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.