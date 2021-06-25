Fletcher Farm School gift shop now open

LUDLOW, Vt. – As part of its mission to provide support for the arts and crafts, the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts operates a Gift and Craft Shop as a venue for Vermont artists and craftsmen to display and sell their work.

The shop has a wide variety of handcrafted items including paintings, jewelry, cards, baby and doll clothing, and many other types of crafts, created by Vermont artists. It is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, and is closed on Mondays.

Anyone is welcome to stop by and take a look at what we have to offer. Also, we have an Arts and Crafts Festival coming up July 3. We will have nearly 40 crafters, food vendors, music, and more!

Finally, we can always use volunteers. Now that most of the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, our campus is reopening and we could use help to keep it running. Give us a call at 802-228-8770, and learn about the benefits of volunteering with our school.