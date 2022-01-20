Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts announces winter and spring classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts has announced the following winter and spring classes, which will be offered at their school:

Jan. 29-30 Quilt Camp with Susan Damone Balch. The registration deadline is Jan. 19.

Feb. 12-13 Success in Watercolor I with Betsy Johnson. The registration deadline is Feb. 2.

Feb. 24-26 Quilt Camp with Susan Damone Balch. The registration deadline is Feb. 14.

March 5-6 Painting the Winter Landscape in Watercolor with Robert O’Brien. This class will be online from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the registration deadline is Feb. 2.

March 19-20 Success in Watercolor II with Betsy Johnson. The registration deadline is March 9.

March 22-23 Liberated Quilting with Susan Damone Balch. The registration deadline is March 12.

March 26-27 Introduction to Silver Fabrication with Harold Bosco. The registration deadline is March 16.

This year also marks the school’s 75 year anniversary. In celebration, the Fletcher Farm is asking all supporters able to donate to do so.

Find more information on these classes at the Fletcher Farm website at www.fletcherfarm.org. Fletcher Farm is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.