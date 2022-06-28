Fletcher Farm School Festival

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will hold the first of its two summer Arts and Crafts Festival on July 2, 2022. The Festival will be held on the school campus on Route 103 South in Ludlow, Vt.

There will be over 25 art and craft vendors, food, music by the Bluegrasoles, and ice cream. In addition, there will be a number of demonstrations in such disciplines as Creative Metalworking, Punch Needle Rug Hooking, and Silk Shibori.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, and admission is free. The school was established in 1947, and this is a kick-off for our 75th anniversary summer.