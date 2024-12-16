Fletcher Farm School becomes Create Together

LUDLOW, Vt. – Responding to the creative and educational needs of area residents, the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts & Crafts announces its transformation into Create Together. The nonprofit organization will offer year-round creative experiences in professionally equipped studios. The official open date is pending final permit approvals.

Create Together will serve as a creative hub for people of all ages and abilities across the Okemo Valley region. “The goal is to increase access to creative and arts education in rural Vermont by offering creative opportunities that fit our neighbors’ schedules, budgets, and diverse interests,” said Susan Damone Balch, executive director. She added, “I’m excited to engage with the community in a new way.”

Kathryn Svec, a current board member, grew up attending workshops at Fletcher Farm School. “As someone whose creative journey began here as a child, I understand firsthand the lasting impact of early access to arts education,” said Svec. “Now, as a board member and parent, I’m excited that my children will benefit from enriching creative experiences.”

Ludlow Selectboard member Justin Hyjek, another former student, sees the organization’s evolution as crucial to the town’s future. “The selectboard’s decision to allocate ARPA funds to Create Together reflects our confidence in their community-first approach,” they said. “Their commitment to making creative education accessible to all residents aligns perfectly with our vision for a thriving, inclusive Ludlow. This isn’t just about art classes – it’s about building a stronger, more connected community where local families can learn and grow together.”

“Every aspect of Create Together, from our workshop schedules to pricing, has been designed with local families in mind,” added Pollyanna Sidell, board chair. “We’re creating a space where neighbors can connect, learn, and create together, strengthening the fabric of our community through shared creative experiences.”

Create Together will continue to develop new initiatives based on community input and needs, including youth programming, family activities, and skills that can support local creative entrepreneurship. The organization remains committed to preserving its artistic legacy while serving the current needs of area residents.

Thanks to the support of the community and the Fletcher Farm Foundation, the owners and caretakers of the Fletcher Farm campus, Create Together is ready to implement this new plan.

For more information about Create Together’s programming and community initiatives, visit www.createtogethervt.org.