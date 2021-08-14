Fletcher Farm School August classes and events

LUDLOW, Vt. – There’s still a little summer left before fall sweeps in, and we’re hoping you’ll spend some of it with us at the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts. This is a list of the August classes yet to come in our summer term.

Aug. 19, “Feather Wool Trees” with Jean Reed

with Jean Reed Aug. 23, “Parent/Child Weaving a Footstool” with Jean Reed

with Jean Reed Aug. 24, “Shaker Pincushion Basket” with Jean Reed

with Jean Reed Aug. 26-28, “Three Days of Basketmaking” with Dona Nazarenko

with Dona Nazarenko Aug. 27-28, “Introduction to Landscape Painting in Watercolor” with Robert O’Brien online

with Robert O’Brien online Aug. 27-29, “Liberated Quilting” with Susan Damone Balch

with Susan Damone Balch Aug. 28-29, “Creative Metalworking” with Piper Strong

with Piper Strong Aug. 29, “Holiday Ornaments” with Dona Nazarenko

We will be holding our second Summer Arts and Crafts Festival Saturday, Aug. 21. We will have 30 vendors plus food and ice cream. Admission is free of charge.

On Aug. 28-29, the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is organizing the Best of Vermont Festival to be held in Bixby Field. Just down the road on the Fletcher Farm School campus, we’ll be hosting a pop-up Fabric and Craft Supply Sale on the eastern end of the barn. If you are curious about what Creative Metalworking entails, stop by to take a look at Piper Strong’s popular class.

We are working on our fall, winter, and spring schedule and have begun to post fall classes on the website.

Sept. 14-15, “Pet Sculptures” with Sue Carey

with Sue Carey Sept. 18-19, “Handmade Greeting Cards” with Dona Nazarenko

with Dona Nazarenko Sept. 18-19, “Creative Metalworking” with Piper Strong

with Piper Strong Sept. 25-26, “Stone Setting for All Ages” with Hal Bosco

with Hal Bosco Oct. 30-31, “Silver Fabrication for All Ages” with Hal Bosco

with Hal Bosco Nov. 5-7, “Quilter’s Choice” with Susan Damone Balch

with Susan Damone Balch Nov. 13-14, “Setting Custom Cabochons” with Debi Orton

For more information about these classes, to register, become a member, buy raffle tickets, or to donate, please visit our website at www.fletcherfarm.org.