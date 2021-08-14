Fletcher Farm School August classes and events

LUDLOW, Vt. – There’s still a little summer left before fall sweeps in, and we’re hoping you’ll spend some of it with us at the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts. This is a list of the August classes yet to come in our summer term.
- Aug. 19, “Feather Wool Trees” with Jean Reed
- Aug. 23, “Parent/Child Weaving a Footstool” with Jean Reed
- Aug. 24, “Shaker Pincushion Basket” with Jean Reed
- Aug. 26-28, “Three Days of Basketmaking” with Dona Nazarenko
- Aug. 27-28, “Introduction to Landscape Painting in Watercolor” with Robert O’Brien online
- Aug. 27-29, “Liberated Quilting” with Susan Damone Balch
- Aug. 28-29, “Creative Metalworking” with Piper Strong
- Aug. 29, “Holiday Ornaments” with Dona Nazarenko
We will be holding our second Summer Arts and Crafts Festival Saturday, Aug. 21. We will have 30 vendors plus food and ice cream. Admission is free of charge.
On Aug. 28-29, the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is organizing the Best of Vermont Festival to be held in Bixby Field. Just down the road on the Fletcher Farm School campus, we’ll be hosting a pop-up Fabric and Craft Supply Sale on the eastern end of the barn. If you are curious about what Creative Metalworking entails, stop by to take a look at Piper Strong’s popular class.
We are working on our fall, winter, and spring schedule and have begun to post fall classes on the website.
- Sept. 14-15, “Pet Sculptures” with Sue Carey
- Sept. 18-19, “Handmade Greeting Cards” with Dona Nazarenko
- Sept. 18-19, “Creative Metalworking” with Piper Strong
- Sept. 25-26, “Stone Setting for All Ages” with Hal Bosco
- Oct. 30-31, “Silver Fabrication for All Ages” with Hal Bosco
- Nov. 5-7, “Quilter’s Choice” with Susan Damone Balch
- Nov. 13-14, “Setting Custom Cabochons” with Debi Orton
For more information about these classes, to register, become a member, buy raffle tickets, or to donate, please visit our website at www.fletcherfarm.org.