Fletcher Farm School announces August classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts has announced the following classes to be held on campus during the month of August.

Aug. 8-9 – Weave a Necktie Chair Seat with Joyce Fuller

Aug. 15 – Silk Sampler Day with Sandi Cirillo

Aug. 15-16 – Chair Caning with Meg Kupiec

Aug. 18 – Simple Country Work Basket with Jean Reed

Aug. 25-27 – Liberated Quilting with Susan Damone Balch

Aug. 29 – Feather Wool Trees with Jean Reed

Please visit our website, www.fletcherfarm.org, for more information about these classes or to register. We also have an online painting class open for registration. Introduction to Landscape Painting in Watercolor with Robert O’Brien will be held from Aug. 19-21. Information on this online class can also be found on our website.

On our website you can also purchase tickets for our Annual Raffle. There are six prizes to choose from. The drawing for the raffle will be held Dec. 1, and any of our raffle prizes would make a wonderful holiday gift.

We are also asking for donations at this time. Between having to close our school at the beginning of the pandemic, having to cancel so many of our summer classes due to quarantine restrictions, and the lack of registrations for the on-campus classes we did hold, we need your help desperately. To donate to our school, please visit our GoFundMe page at www.charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/society-of-vermont-artists-and-craftman.

Any help you could give would be greatly appreciated. We have been a vital part of this community since 1947, and we are doing everything we can to make sure that the school will continue past this health emergency.