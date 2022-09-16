Fletcher Farm School announcements

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will be offering weekend classes through the end of October. Registration fees are waived for fall classes. Here are the October classes scheduled at the school.

Birch Bark Ornaments with Sandi Cirillo – Oct. 1.

This workshop offers participants the opportunity to create up to four holiday ornaments or simple three-dimensional sculptures using birch bark provided by the instructor. Participants will learn various ways to cut and fold the birch bark to create unique pieces of art, suitable for gift giving or to use in one’s own home for decoration. Participants are encouraged to bring in any dried flowers or other materials to embellish their creations.

Nuno Felted Scarf with Sandi Cirillo – Oct. 1.

In this class, students will learn how to create a nuno felted scarf using bits and pieces of wool, soap, and water, agitation, and lovely silk scarves. Nuno felting requires some upper-body strength, but this class is for all ages. Nuno felted scarves are sold in many fine gift shops, and this is an opportunity for participants to make their own.

Creating a Barn Quilt with Janet Flinchbaugh – Oct. 8–9. Registration deadline Sept. 28.

Barn quilts are all the rage these days. Come and create your own wooden “quilt” to adorn your house, barn, or cottage. In this one-and-a-half day class, participants will choose a pattern and plot their design before painting it. No quilting experience necessary.

Feather Wool Trees with Jean Reed – Oct. 14. Registration deadline Oct. 10.

These unique and whimsical trees are made from felted wool, wrapped over wire stems, and are enhanced with winterberries. Participants will use 100% felted wool and have a choice of colors.

Quilting Open Studio with Susan Damone Balch – Oct. 15–16.

For this workshop, participants will supply their own equipment and supplies.

This is an opportunity to have two to three days of uninterrupted studio time in a spacious, creative, and supportive setting. The workshop is designed for those in attendance to work on their own projects. Balch will be facilitating the group and assisting as needed, but no specific instruction will be provided.

Weaving a Necktie Chair Seat with Joyce Fuller – Oct. 15–16. Registration deadline Oct. 5.

Country classic meets contemporary chic. Students will learn to weave a strong, colorful seat of upcycled neckties into a ladder-back style chair. All participants will leave with at least one unique chair.