Fletcher Farm School announcements and events

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is pleased to announce the 2021 Young Artist Scholarship Program. Letters describing the program and copies of student application forms have been mailed to the principals of Ludlow Elementary, Cavendish Elementary, Chester-Andover Elementary, Green Mountain Union High School, Mill River Union High School, Mount Holly Elementary School, and Shrewsbury Mountain School.

We have allocated scholarships for each of these schools. The amount of each scholarship awarded will depend on the class chosen by the student. The application form has been expanded to reduce questions and confusion. Young Artist classes have been posted to the website under Classes by Category/Young Artist Program.

Applications to the school must be postmarked by May 15, and scholarship decisions will be made by June 1.

Art teachers please note that they may receive CEU credits for any class they take at our school and may receive reimbursement for their class.

Special quilt raffle

We have the honor of offering a Baltimore Album queen-size bed quilt for a special raffle.

The quilt was designed, made, hand-appliqued, and donated to the school by master applique artist Viola Greening. Machine quilting was done by award-winning machine quilter Mara Novak. The quilt has been appraised for $6,580.

Tickets for this special raffle can be purchased at www.fletcherfarm.org or from our office, which is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The raffle drawing will be held on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2022.

Fabric and Craft Supply Sale

The next Fabric and Craft Supply sale will be held Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in our Gift and Craft Shop. We will have a variety of fabric, yarn, art supplies, books, frames, raw wood products, and more available.

Summer schedule

Because of early uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic, we did not publish a brochure detailing our summer schedule of classes this year. All of our classes will be available on the website for review and registration May 1, 2021.

We will not be offering on-campus student lodging this summer. However, the Golden Stage Inn is offering a discount to Fletcher Farm students and instructors for a minimum two-night stay. Other local inns may be offering discounts as well, and if they do, we’ll post that information on our website.

You can register for classes in the office, online, or by calling us at 802-228-8770.

Gift and Craft Shop opening

We will be opening our Gift and Craft Shop June 14. The shop will be open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Crafters and artists who are also members of the society may enter their work into the shop for sale. For more information on the shop, see the Gift Shop section of our website. Volunteers are welcome, as well.

Arts and crafts festivals

Our festivals will return this summer July 3 and Aug. 21. If you would like to participate, contact Festival Director Sue Carey at SueSmyserCarey@hotmail.com. We have room for more vendors and would welcome volunteers.

Board members and volunteers

The society is still in need of board members and volunteers. If you are interested in becoming involved with the school in either capacity, contact our office at 802-228-8770 to find out more.

Vermont Open Studio

The Vermont Art Council moved this year’s Open Studio Weekend to June 19 and 20. The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will participate again this year, and we welcome the public to see what the school is all about.