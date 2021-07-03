Fletcher Farm events and classes in early July

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts hosts events and classes throughout July and August. Here are the classes starting the early weeks of July. Keep in mind that advance registration is required.

July 6-9: Intaglio Printmaking Workshop with Roger Hyndman

with Roger Hyndman July 10-11: Beginning Spoon Carving with Andre Souligny

with Andre Souligny July 10-11: Quilter’s Choice (two days) with Susan Damone Balch

(two days) with Susan Damone Balch July 10-12: Making a Shepherd’s Rug with Sue Carey

with Sue Carey July 12-16: Quilter’s Choice (five days) with Susan Damone Balch. This class is full but another class is offered Aug. 9-13.

(five days) with Susan Damone Balch. This class is full but another class is offered Aug. 9-13. July 12-16: Silver Fabrication for Young Artists with Harold Bosco. This class is full, but another class is offered July 26-30.

with Harold Bosco. This class is full, but another class is offered July 26-30. July 15-16: Creative Metalworking with Piper Strong

There are still more than 10 Young Artist classes on our schedule. For more information about these classes or any others in our summer term, please visit our website at www.fletcherfarm.org. You can register online or call the office to register at 802-228-8770.

Our Gift and Craft Shop is now open, selling a wide variety of items made by our members and instructors. The shop is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., every day except by Monday.

The raffle is still ongoing for the Baltimore Album Quilt donated by Viola Greening, a master applique artist. The quilt has been appraised at $6,500. Ms. Greening will select the winning ticket Valentine’s Day 2022. You can purchase tickets from our website, or in person in our office, the Gift and Craft Shop, or at one of our festivals.