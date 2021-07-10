Fletcher Farm classes for mid and late July

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is pleased to announce the following classes for mid to late July. Keep in mind that Ludlow and Cavendish residents get a 50% discount from the Fletcher Farm Foundation for one class each year.

July 16-18: Basic Drawing with Deborah Gentile

with Pat Moore and Penny Trick July 19-23: Creative Writing for Young Artists with Susan Flint

with Debi Orton July 23-24: Creative Metalworking with Piper Strong

with Joyce Fuller July 24: To Market, To Market, With Your Basket with Meg Kupiec

with Dona Nazarenko July 26-30: Silver Fabrication for Young Artists with Harold Bosco

with Eric Pintar July 28-30: Advanced Shaker Boxes with Eric Pintar

with Jean Reed July 30 – Woven Journals with Jean Reed

Our Gift and Craft shop is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you find the door locked, call the number posted and one of our office staff will be glad to open the shop for you. For more information, go to www.fletcherfarm.org.