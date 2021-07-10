Fletcher Farm classes for mid and late July

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is pleased to announce the following classes for mid to late July. Keep in mind that Ludlow and Cavendish residents get a 50% discount from the Fletcher Farm Foundation for one class each year.
- July 16-18: Basic Drawing with Deborah Gentile
- July 17: iPhone Photography with Pat Moore and Penny Trick
- July 19-23: Creative Writing for Young Artists with Susan Flint
- July 19-23: Silver Fabrication Open Studio with Debi Orton
- July 23-24: Creative Metalworking with Piper Strong
- July 23-25: Weave a Necktie Chair Seat with Joyce Fuller
- July 24: To Market, To Market, With Your Basket with Meg Kupiec
- July 24: Make an Heirloom Basket Today with Dona Nazarenko
- July 26-30: Silver Fabrication for Young Artists with Harold Bosco
- July 26-27: Basic Shaker Boxes with Eric Pintar
- July 28-30: Advanced Shaker Boxes with Eric Pintar
- July 29 – Children’s Junk Journal with Jean Reed
- July 30 – Woven Journals with Jean Reed
- July 30-Aug. 1: Punch Needle Rug Hooking with Layne Herschel
Our Gift and Craft shop is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you find the door locked, call the number posted and one of our office staff will be glad to open the shop for you. For more information, go to www.fletcherfarm.org.