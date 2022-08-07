Fletcher Farm Arts and Crafts Festival

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will be holding its second Arts and Crafts Festival of the summer on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The Festival will be held on the school campus on Route 103 South in Ludlow, Vt.

In addition to over 20 arts and crafts vendors indoors and outside, there will be live music by Michael Kelley, and the Tyson Ladies Aid will host their Annual Summer Chicken Barbecue, bake sale, book sale, and basket raffle.

Our gift and craft shop will be open, featuring the work of our members, instructors, and students. The shop is displaying the three items featured in our annual raffle – the Spring Beauty Quilt, the Art Deco Swans Hand-Hooked Rug, and a Hand-Wrought Royston Turquoise Pendant – and tickets will be available for purchase in the shop or at the Fletcher Farm School booth at the entrance. Proceeds of our raffle go to our Young Artist Scholarship Fund.

If you are a vendor and would like to set up a booth at the festival, there is still time to submit an application. Please call the school at 802-228-8770 or send an email to schooldirector@fletcherfarm.org.

We also have dozens of classes scheduled for August, and you can see our upcoming classes and register at www.fletcherfarm.org. You can also buy raffle tickets, donate, and become a member online.

The Festival will be held from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, and admission is free. The school was established in 1947, so please join us as we celebrate our seventy-fifth anniversary.