Fischer Arts’ opens new exhibit space

CHESTER, Vt. – This year, Fischer Arts will celebrate their fourth year on the Chester Green. The gallery has expanded, with additional room for new exhibits, events, and items, including new books and handcrafted gifts made in New England and beyond.

Fischer Arts is a Vermont art gallery specializing in antique and contemporary art inspired by nature. The gallery is organized into nature-themed areas – from “Botanicals” to “Oceans,” as well as “Mountains, Forests, and Landscapes,” and everything in between – a customer favorite is the “Mushrooms, Mosses, and Lichen” section.

In addition to the new exhibit space, each nature-themed area has expanded. To complement the antique and contemporary artwork, customers can find a curated collection of books and gifts that celebrate nature’s beauty.

The books are carefully selected to fit in the natural history themes. Alongside the books are gifts including painting, printing, and seed collecting kits, as well as thoughtful games for children and adults alike. The new gifts are designed and made by artists and crafters, with an emphasis on small, independent, women-owned businesses.