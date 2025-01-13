Firas Zreik to perform original compositions Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents a concert of original compositions in the Arabic maqam tradition, featuring kanun player Firas Zreik, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Kanun player and composer Firas Zreik has transformed global perception of the kanun, aka the Mediterranean harp. His treatment of the instrument preserves its identity as a vital part of the maqam tradition, and stretches its potential as a cultural chameleon, enhancing a range of fresh, evolving sounds. The Palestine-born New Yorker views maqam’s improvisation-driven legacy as a vessel for unbound creative expression across musical styles. His nuanced approach translates the kanun’s resonant depth of emotion, with a mastery of microtonal soundscaping. In live performance, Zreik conjures a complexity of emotion that shape-shifts throughout his sets. He enters fragile places and sits inside them. This commitment to stark exploration has sent him around the world, performing at storied venues, intimate clubs, and international festivals.

This concert will include a selection of original compositions that combine the Arabic maqam tradition with global influences, as well classical Arabic selections that feature the kanun.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit www.nextstagearts.org.