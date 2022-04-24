Final Chester poetry slam

CHESTER, Vt. – Mark your calendars for the final Stone Village Poetry Experience Slam will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5.

Join the authors who’ve been reading and the poetry lovers who’ve been enjoying the readings at the First Universalist Parish of Chester at 211 North St. This being the final of the slams, there will be even more poets. Poets who have read and been judged during all three events will be awarded first, second, and third prizes by the judges who will be, as they always are, picked from the audience. As always, the event will begin and end with noncompetitive poets reading from their works.

By all accounts, the evenings have been a great success. Poets have ranged in age from high-school students to retirees, and poems have ranged in topics from lust, love, and loss to hopes and homelessness.

The events have been sponsored by the First Universalist Parish and Chester’s Whiting Library. Some of the poems have been refined at the Poetry Workshops that have been held as part of the Stone Village Poetry Experience. The final workshop will be held at the library at 177 Main St. at 7 p.m. on May 19.

For more information, contact slam-master Tuck Wunderle at Tuckerman@terrigenous.com or Deirdre Doran at whitinglibrary1@gmail.com.