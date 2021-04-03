Fair Housing Month StoryWalk on Toonerville Trail

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “Fair housing” is the right to equal opportunity in housing choice and the right to rent, buy, finance, and live in a dwelling free from discrimination or harassment. Each April the Office of Economic Opportunity celebrates the 1968 passage of the Fair Housing Act.

Celebrate with Springfield Town Library. We are hosting a StoryWalk on Toonerville Trail. StoryWalk is an innovative and delightful way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children’s book are attached to the fence along the walking trail. As you stroll down the trail, you’re directed to the next page in the story. Start at the head of the Toonerville Trail, which begins at the Robert B. Jones Industrial Center, just east of downtown.

Enjoy “A Chair for My Mother” by Vera B. Williams. This book touches on what makes the place you live a “home.” Sometimes a comfy chair makes all the difference. Let Springfield Town Library know that you visited the StoryWalk by posting a picture on Facebook and tagging Springfield Town Library or email your photo to stlys@vermontel.net.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt. and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson. This StoryWalk is presented by the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity and the Vermont Department of Libraries.

If you have questions or would like more information, please call the library at 802-885-3108.