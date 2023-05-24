BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — The Falls Area Community Television (FACT) Film Workshop is once again set to inspire budding filmmakers, with an exclusive look into the art and science of filmmaking. This year, the event will culminate in the creation of a riveting short film, “The Death of Me,” with all proceedings set to be showcased at the esteemed Bellows Falls Opera House.

The immersive experience commences with a comprehensive day of production classes, scheduled for Saturday, June 17. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about and participate in the multifaceted aspects of film production. From the technicalities of operating a camera and mastering the nuances of lighting design, to the art of creating the perfect sound, this workshop promises a well-rounded initiation into the world of film production.

After mastering the basics, participants will then put their newfound knowledge into action, participating in actual film production. The shooting schedule runs from Monday – Thursday, July 10-13, and then from Monday – Wednesday, July 17-19. The set will be active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the historic Bellows Falls Opera House.

Understanding the demands of daily life, FACT TV ensures flexible scheduling for all participants. Interested individuals can choose their preferred days of attendance, joining the vibrant crew whenever their schedules permit.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to delve into the magical world of filmmaking, and be part of bringing “The Death of Me” to life. To register for the FACT TV workshop, visit www.fact8.com , or call 802-463-1613.

The Falls Area Community Television (FACT) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals to create and distribute media that matters to them. FACT provides the tools, training, and platform for local voices to be heard.