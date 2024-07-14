Experience the thrill of medieval combat at the Rockingham Public Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library invites the community to an exciting event featuring Vermont Armored Combat on Saturday, July 20, at 1 p.m.

Witness the power and skill of medieval armored sword fighting as Vermont Armored Combat brings the excitement of armored combat to life. This unique event will include a demonstration of sword fighting in full armor, showcasing their technique with blunted swords. The demonstration will be followed with some hands-on instruction in a few basics of sword combat, including experiencing the weight and feel of the armor and weapons.

This event is suitable for all ages and will take place outside in front of the library. If it is a rainy day, the program will move under the open-air pavilion at the Rockingham Recreation Center.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information about the event and other library programs, please visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.