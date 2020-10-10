Eileen Charbonneau, Bill Lockwood at Village Square Booksellers

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Eileen Charbonneau and Bill Lockwood will be featured on a virtual Zoom event co-sponsored by Village Square Booksellers and the Rockingham Free Public Library Friday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

“Mercies of the Fallen” is the second of Eileen’s American Civil War Brides series, following “Seven Aprils.” Plantation heiress Ursula Kingsley is content with her secluded life in a convent until the bloodiest day of the Civil War. Blinded Rowan Buckley is in deep love with the woman who pulled him off the battlefield. He knows she’s full of secrets, but is treason one of them? The two negotiate the crucial times and battles. Treachery meets them at every crossroad. Will their love survive?

Eileen Charbonneau is the author of the multiple award-winning Code Talker Chronicles series as well as historical novels for adults and young people. Her stories explore America through eyes seldom put front and center: her immigrants, her native peoples, her women. Eileen’s books have been praised by Kirkus, Library Journal, Publishers Weekly, Booklist, and many others. She runs a small bed and breakfast with her husband. Eileen is addicted to maple creemies, period dramas, and American roots music.

In “Monsignor’s Agent,” Alison, U.S. Army intelligence agent and would-be Mata Hari, agrees to help Vatican Security track a potential assassin. She flies to Malta, meets with the contact, and hires a boat and crew to smuggle her and the suspect into Italy. Max, history buff, former rock drummer, unintentional ex-pat, and bartender in Malta, needs extra cash so he can return to the States. Hired on the boat as cook, he impresses Alison by discovering what the suspect has in his two huge suitcases – just before the man gives them the slip. This Mediterranean boat trip is no vacation cruise, and it will take quick thinking to avoid potential death while capturing the villain red-handed.

Bill Lockwood is retired as a social services worker in Maryland and Vermont. He has been an avid amateur theater participant and writer. In 1992, he moved to southeastern Vermont. He had four short stories published in literary magazines in the mid-90s and wrote articles covering the arts, personalities, and rural downtown development in the Bellows Falls Town Crier and other local publications. In 2006 he received the Greater Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year Award for his work as chairman of the Bellows Falls Opera House Restoration Committee. This is his fourth novel with The Wild Rose Press.

Call 802-463-9404 for book and Zoom event reservations. An email is required.