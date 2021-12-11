Edgar May kicks off 15th anniversary with free swim

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In addition to welcoming in a new year, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is celebrating our 15th anniversary with a free community swim for youth under the age of 14, Friday, Dec. 31, from 12-5 p.m., on the pool deck.

The Southern Vermont Health and Recreation Center – renamed in honor of Edgar May in 2009 – first opened Dec. 31, 2006 with a Free Splash Day for Springfield children. As a founding member of the facility, Edgar May was passionate about providing recreational opportunities for children in the region. The free swim kicks off a series of special programs and promotions throughout 2022 to celebrate 15 years of providing area residents of all ages with opportunities and resources necessary to live an active and healthy lifestyle.

“We are so proud to have served the greater Springfield region for the last 15 years by providing opportunities for indoor health and recreation,” says Executive Director Christian Craig. “The support we have received from our local community has been amazing, and it’s only fitting to celebrate the way we started – with a free day for kids to splash and play in the pools.”

Now in 2021, the Edgar May serves over 1,200 members across 28 communities with our three swimming pools, fitness facility, full-service locker rooms, steam rooms, the group exercise studio, and the 40-foot climbing tower. In addition to the 18,000-square-foot facility, the Edgar May offers programming for all ages including swimming lessons, a youth swim team, group exercise classes, personal training, wellness programming, and youth and family programs.

Masks are required to enter the building and may be removed while in the pool. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information on the free swim, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org.