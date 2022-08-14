“Echoes of Light and Beauty” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is excited to present “Echoes of Light and Beauty,” a show of works by Robert Carsten, PSA-Master, IAPS-Master Circle, on view until Sept. 14. It is a must see, with numerous new paintings in several styles and sizes that come together splendidly. Robert captures the essence of the natural world around us in all its beauty and light.

Creative from early childhood on, Robert pursued studies at the Art Students League of N.Y.; Rhode Island School of Design; and Accademia di Belle Arti in Italy. A longtime instructor of art, he has taught classes and workshops locally, nationally, and internationally in Europe and China.

He writes on art and artists for several national art magazines. A sought-after juror for art exhibitions, he was recently on the panel of jurors for the Pastel World International Exhibition of IAPS in Albuquerque, N.M.

“I’ve always had wide-ranging interests in the visual arts,” says Robert. “I work in different media and use various approaches and techniques. Realism, impressionism, post-impressionism, and abstraction all interest me as modes of expression that I use to interpret different subject matter. Most of the art in this exhibition was created during the pandemic, some of which were demonstrations for Zoom classes that I continue to teach.”

Robert is a long-time resident of Springfield and lives with his artist wife Lynette and their beloved cats.

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St.,

Springfield, Vt. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Contact at 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our web page at www.galleryvault.org or on Facebook.