Dylan Patrick Ward album release show at Stage 33

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — Dylan Patrick Ward is a folk misfit from Vermont’s dirty south – actually, within walking distance of Stage 33 Live, where he played his first venue show. He’s been going gangbusters ever since, earning respect in the worlds of folk and indie music for his imaginative and poignant songs steeped in irreverent dark humor about outcasts, oddballs, and people on the brink.

He’s been compared to musical humorists John Prine and Loudon Wainwright, and indie-rock/antifolk legends the Mountain Goats and Paul Baribeau.

This performance is a celebration of the release of his new solo album, “Ne’er-Do-Wells.”

Ian Galipeau, who produced the album, is also on the bill. An indie songwriter for hopeful cynics who cry at “It’s A Wonderful Life,” despise TV news, and are anxious about climate change, he doesn’t just write simple love songs. Although he could.

Stage 33 Live, at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., hosts an album release show for Dylan Patrick Ward’s new full-length album “Ne’er-Do-Wells,” on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance through www.stage33live.com, or at the door; advance tickets guarantee entry. Seating is limited to 40; the performances will be recorded and filmed.