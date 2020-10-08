Drawing anatomy illustration basics of humans and other creatures

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is offering an online Zoom anatomy drawing class with popular artist and instructor Christine Mix Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

This two-hour drawing class, for teens and adults, will include old and new anatomy drawing tips from the world of illustration, animation, and cartoons. Christine will share drawing demos along with easy and fun drawing exercises where students will learn how to sketch gestures, contours, shapes, lines, and learn appropriate proportions for drawing children and adults. This workshop will keep you on your toes and help flex those drawing muscles – especially when it comes to drawing the human or animal figures.

Technical requirements are that you should have a good up-to-date computer, Windows 7 and up or Mac OS X or later, internet connection, tablet or smart phone that can handle Zoom meetings or streaming for two hours or more. A week and the day before the class, a Zoom link will be sent to you via email. Please register by Oct. 14 so Chris can get things set up.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org, Facebook, or Instagram.