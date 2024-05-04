“Dragonflies and Daisies” scarf show at VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “Dragonflies and Daisies,” a celebration on silk of the flowers and flutterers of spring, is a special show of hand-painted, flowing silk scarves by guest artist Teresa Flowers at Gallery at the VAULT, from April 20 – May 18.

Teresa brings this latest selection of original, hand-painted designs from her studio in Lincolnshire, England. Her work is on display in galleries around the U.K., and exclusively available at VAULT. They really are beautiful, and a fabulous way to add the new season’s colors to your wardrobe. It is a treat to showcase her creations while she is at her second home in Vermont.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. We are open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is ADA accessible.